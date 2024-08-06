Reminders of the moment Mhairi Black accused the Conservative government of ‘sleepwalking towards fascism’ in 2022 have been posted on social media following outbreaks of violence in the UK.

During a scathing speech in the House of Commons, Black aimed a number of criticisms against the Tories, suggesting they have prioritised “a manufactured culture war” and eroded human rights.

“Over the last 12 years, I fear we have been sleepwalking closer and closer to the F word,” she said.

“When I say the F word, I am talking about fascism – fascism wrapped in red, white and blue.”

Watch the clip in full below:

