The latest Government figures show a further 106,122 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Figures from NHS England show that 1,904 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of December 21, the highest number since March 2 and up 41% from a week earlier.

Across England, 6,902 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 21 – the highest number since November 10 and up 7% week-on-week.

On Wednesday night, Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said nightclubs will be closed from December 26.

Prof Ferguson said: “Our analysis shows evidence of a moderate reduction in the risk of hospitalisation associated with the Omicron variant compared with the Delta variant.

“However, this appears to be offset by the reduced efficacy of vaccines against infection with the Omicron variant.

“Given the high transmissibility of the Omicron virus, there remains the potential for health services to face increasing demand if Omicron cases continue to grow at the rate that has been seen in recent weeks.”

Pearson

With this in mind, Allison Pearson wrote an opinion piece in the Telegraph with the headline “My cheering Christmas message? It’s time for humanity to prevail over scientists.”

The subheading reads” ‘We are jabbed up to the gills as a nation, but many of us have regretfully curtailed our festive plans thanks to the misery guts on Sage.”

Well as you can expect this story has not gone down with many people, still fearful of the spread of Covid.

Reactions

1.

Quite right too. Why on earth should we listen to all those scientists with PhDs and years of experience? Clearly, a Torygraph scribbler with *checks notes* a 2:2 in English knows far more about this sort of thing (Allison Pearson has been on BBC QT five times) https://t.co/lb1Ln7T7hl — Paul Blinkhorn (@R1100GSBlueNose) December 23, 2021

2.

"It's time for humanity to prevail over scientists'

Allison Pearson



Remember scientists and their vaccines eradicating Small Pox? Allison, you idiot!#Covid #vaccine #antivaxxers pic.twitter.com/KuECDsxro9 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) December 23, 2021

3.

Next week on Allison Pearson’s Humans v Scientists: how we developed gills. pic.twitter.com/X7xyhWAJ70 — Alan Allport (@Alan_Allport) December 22, 2021

4.

That headline is unreal – an actual headline from an actual journalist for an actual famous newspaper.

Seriously, if 2021 were a ship, you'd probably have a crack at swimming to shore. — James (@TheRetroJames) December 22, 2021

5.

Allison Pearson promoted the conspiracy theory that the MMR vaccine causes autism; described Brussels as the jihadist capital of Europe; falsely claimed a photo of a child lying on a hospital floor was"100% faked"; & is on the Advisory Council of Toby Young's Free Speech Union.🤡 pic.twitter.com/JguSkuuV7h — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 23, 2021

6.

Reminder, should you feel the urge to back the Allison Pearson horse in the columnist vs. science race – she is always, but always wrong. https://t.co/McXlLySNBL — Cab Davidson #FBPE (@gnomeicide) December 23, 2021

7.

Yes. Bring back smallpox, high child mortality, high maternal mortality, surgery without anaesthesia, bacterial infections without antibiotics treatment. Let’s rid the world of insulin and dialysis. And pacemakers. pic.twitter.com/LNqPBghw3h — Dr Karen 🕷Schafheutle🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) December 23, 2021

8.

Does Allison Pearson not think scientists are people? Also does she think they are all evil bond villains?! how is this woman taken seriously by anyone?! pic.twitter.com/cHNhjsLPKE — Sam the dramatic broccoli monster 💙 (@TalkingDonkeys) December 23, 2021

9.

During the "Spanish Flu" pandemic of 1918-20, 20 million people died and at least a third of the population of the planet got ill. No vaccines. Few social distancing measures.



So no. Again. Wrong Allison Pearson. Thank you science and thank the stars for scientists. pic.twitter.com/9Zm2HaRxae — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 23, 2021

10.

I read & reread this comment, naked & fully clothed, I have Google Translated it into 14 languages, I cut up the words & rearranged them. No matter what I do, it reads the same each time, total idiocy. The rantings of Allison Pearson or the words of a scientist? Yeah, tough call pic.twitter.com/h1C6nP12kr — Andrew Parnall, Work Hard, Wear a Suit, Drink Wine (@dontbrexitfixit) December 23, 2021

11.

In the face of fierce competition, Allison Pearson remains both the most technically atrocious and unhinged columnist in Britain. pic.twitter.com/wq1Hk5HrYk — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) December 21, 2021

12.

I know that the Telegraph has become an extreme paper, but the fact that Allison Pearson is still empowered to peddle her hysterical anti-science in a pandemic is extraordinary. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) December 15, 2021

13.

Really Allison Pearson do you have any idea just how stupid you are? pic.twitter.com/MJHv51OQar — SpanishDan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) December 23, 2021

14.

The problem is not Allison Pearson. The problem is everyone at The Telegraph who knows exactly what she is and exactly why she is published yet still works there. — Nic Ransome 💙 (@nicransome) December 23, 2021

Well at least one person really liked it…

Allison Pearson's article is excellent.



The fact that it has upset so many 'govern me harder, daddy' serial bedwetters is just an added bonus. https://t.co/Ub8RrPnVxC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 23, 2021

