Sadiq Khan has confirmed the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street will take place “as quickly as possible”, after it was overwhelmingly support by the public.

A public consultation into the proposal saw two-thirds of Londoners back plans to ban traffic from the capital’s most famous shopping street.

The London mayor said there was “overwhelming public and business support” for the street to be regenerated.

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan savagely responds to Robert Jenrick’s London Underground fare dodger video

Khan said: “Oxford Street has suffered over many years, so urgent action is needed to give our nation’s high street a new lease of life.

“It’s clear that the vast majority of Londoners and major businesses back our exciting plans, so I’m pleased to confirm that we will now be moving ahead as quickly as possible.”

The results are in. The vast majority of Londoners and major businesses back our exciting plans for Oxford Street, so I'm pleased to confirm that we will now be moving ahead as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/U4qLaEiyfS — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) June 17, 2025

Last year, Khan announced plans to rejuvenate Oxford Street by making the 0.7-mile strip fully pedestrianised, improving teh area, and allowing street cafes and outdoor events.

More than 6,600 businesses, individuals and groups responded to the formal consultation were consulted on the plans.

Labour has also given its backing to the proposals, saying it will approve a mayoral development corporation (MDC) to push through plans, which have been opposed Westminster city council.

The council has concerns over what pedestrianisation would means for London buses and taxis, which used Oxford Street as a key route. However, it has said it will work with Khan to the street “reimagined” in a way that worked for visitors, shoppers and residents.

Khan added: “We want to rejuvenate Oxford Street; establish it as a global leader for shopping, leisure and outdoor events with a world-class, accessible, pedestrianised avenue. This will help to attract more international visitors, and act as a magnet for new investment and job creation, driving growth and economic prosperity for decades to come.”

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “We want to see Oxford Street become the thriving place to be for tourists and Londoners alike, and that’s why we welcome the mayor of London’s bold proposals to achieve that.”

Proud to support the Mayor of London in delivering this bold and ambitious vision to breathe new life into Oxford Street.



We want to see it thrive – for tourists and Londoners alike.https://t.co/dEOOdWhmIG — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 17, 2025

The plans have also been backed by some of the major retailers on the street, such as Ikea and Selfridges.