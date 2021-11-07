A James O’Brien monologue has racked up two million views after the LBC presenter tore into the Conservatives for creating an “osmosis of corruption” that has permeated through the party.

Commenting on the sleaze row that has come about on the back of the Owen Paterson debate, he said their attitude towards governance can be traced back to the ‘Get Brexit Done’ slogan used in the 2019 general election.

“‘Get Brexit done’ was a blindfold. It was earmuffs,” he said. “It was an invitation to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears.

“But when Brexit gets done, you take the blindfold off, you take the earmuffs off, and it takes you a little while to reacclimatise.”

“Jack and Jill of political incompetence”

He continued: “And then along comes Andrea Leadsom and Owen Paterson like a Jack and Jill of political incompetence, one of whom has behaved in an appalling fashion and refused to admit it or acknowledge it, and one of whom is prepared to introduce an amendment to the House of Commons, not only to let him off the hook, but also to rip up the entire rulebook put in place to combat corruption.

“And they’ve fallen under the spell of the ‘Get Brexit Done’ slogan as well.

“Whether consciously or unconsciously, they think they can get away with murder, metaphorically speaking.”

He later added: “This lot have had entitlement thrust upon them by the Get Brexit Done slogan under which they could do anything.

“They could lie to the Queen under the Get Brexit Done slogan, so the idea that they could rip up the anti-corruption rule book, seen through this lens, becomes relatively innocuous.

“It’s an osmosis of corruption passing from the top down.”

Watch

Watch the video in full below:

This one’s growing quicker than concrete! Thanks a million. pic.twitter.com/HI4QjWsxnx — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 6, 2021

Related: ‘A fresh scandal in plain sight’: Tories accused of giving peerages to donors who pay more than £3 million to party