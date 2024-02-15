TikTok influencers in Albania have responded to the Home Office’s bid to get them on board to help tackle small boat crossings.

It was revealed this week that the government is considering paying people with large followings on social media to run campaigns on their channels in countries such as Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam to deter people from making the perilous journey to the UK.

A shortlist of influencers drawn up reportedly includes a rapper, two comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities and a travel writer, who were chosen for their ability to appeal to young men.

The Times said the Home Office had a budget of about £30,000 to pay influencers – which would be capped at £5,000 per person.

But the plan has already run into a snag after TikTokers in Albanian refused to take their cash.

Fabio Daja, a 20-year-old Albanian TikToker with more than 100,000 followers on the app, is said to have been one of a number of influencers from Albania identified as being potential figureheads of a marketing campaign.

“Would I accept their offer? No,” he says when told he’d reportedly been earmarked for a campaign to deter migrants.

Remember the government wanting to use TikTok stars to make content dissuading migrants from crossing the Channel?

Well, said TikTokers hate it.

‘OMG what the f***’: TikTokers rule out helping Home Office advertise Rwanda policy – via @stokel https://t.co/sakPs3m9HX @theipaper — Rich James (@richjamesuk) February 14, 2024

A spokesperson for the Home Office told Sky News: “People smugglers frequently use social media to peddle lies and promote their criminal activities, and it is vital that we utilise the same platforms to inform migrants about the truths about crossing the Channel and coming to the UK illegally.

“The relentless action we have taken reduced crossings by 36 per cent last year, which saw similar weather conditions to 2022.

“We make no apologies for using every means necessary to stop the boats and save lives.”

The plans were quickly lampooned on social media, with several people lamenting the government’s latest bid to bring down the number of crossings.

