The Home Office’s latest bid to deter migrant crossings on small boats has been widely lampooned on social media.

According to reports in The Times, the government is considering paying TikTok influencers to run campaigns on their channels in countries such as Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam.

A shortlist of influencers drawn up reportedly includes a rapper, two comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities and a travel writer, who were chosen for their ability to appeal to young men.

The paper said the Home Office had a budget of about £30,000 to pay influencers – which would be capped at £5,000 per person.

Excl: The Home Office will pay celebrities and 'influencers' to post messages on TikTok urging migrants not to cross the Channel: https://t.co/jF8bXIxzqW — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) February 13, 2024

A spokesperson for the Home Office told Sky News: “People smugglers frequently use social media to peddle lies and promote their criminal activities, and it is vital that we utilise the same platforms to inform migrants about the truths about crossing the Channel and coming to the UK illegally.

“The relentless action we have taken reduced crossings by 36 per cent last year, which saw similar weather conditions to 2022.

“We make no apologies for using every means necessary to stop the boats and save lives.”

The plans were quickly lampooned on social media, with several people lamenting the government’s latest bid to bring down the number of crossings.

Here’s a round-up of the reaction so far:

The absolute pits. More waste of public funds. Can't pay nurses but can pay TikTok stars to urge migrants not to attempt small boats crossings – like that's going to work. STOP THE TORY ineptitude & profligacy #Sunakered #ToriesOut586 https://t.co/oxdidTDGnD — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) February 13, 2024

🤡CLOWNWORLD🤡



HOME OFFICE to spend over £500,000 paying influences on TIKTOK urging migrants not to cross the channel



Influencers on TikTok are to be paid by the British government to urge migrants not to cross the Channel in small boats



The Home Office has run campaigns… pic.twitter.com/ef6q3BS97v — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) February 14, 2024

TIKTOK STARS!

Why didn't we think of this before? They're the solution to all of our problems!



Now let's get them to make posts urging Putin to stop the war in Ukraine, and he will stop!



Whilst we're at it, also make posts urging for Tory MPs to be united?

*sarcasm post* — Peter Horton (@peter_horton06) February 13, 2024

"Minor celebs on Tiktok to stop the boats." pic.twitter.com/jgmUPVwuRD — Philip of Burgundy (@Phil_Burgundy) February 14, 2024

