Ministers have set out plans for the return of the crown stamp on pint glasses and pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products in imperial units. It comes a viral post on how the Brits measure nails it already.

The move came as Brexit minister Lord Frost set out plans to ditch Brussels’ rules and claimed “gloom-mongers” have been proved wrong following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The Government intends to review the content of retained EU law – which was preserved in UK law for continuity after the transition period ended in December 2020.

Lord Frost’s comments came despite ongoing uncertainty over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and shortages in shops across the UK, which critics say Brexit has exacerbated.

A lot of people are not fans of this planned change, or just see it as essentially pointless, when we have a lot more to worry about.

1.

Everywhere else is going to have electric self-driving cars while we’re saying things like “how many goats for a barleycorn of ale, innkeep” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 16, 2021

2.

Great, now I can buy 5 ounces of nothing instead. https://t.co/GJKFmN7NYf — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 16, 2021

3.

Literally no one has ever raised this with me as an MP. EVER! They do however tell me that they cannot afford their heating, they say they can't get their disabled kids a school place, they tell me they called the police and no one came. But sure a quarter of sweets will solve it https://t.co/fILVf1Kgka — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) September 16, 2021

Measure like a Brit

As this debate rages on this amazing ‘How to measure like a Brit’ went viral on Reddit and it totally nails it. It was made by Redditor Kikkervelf from Belgium and we very much enjoyed it.

Do you agree?

