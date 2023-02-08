A caller phoned into James O’Brien’s LBC radio show to discuss his decision for voting Brexit during EU referendum.

The Brexiteer called blasted the ‘lies and corruption’ told by the ‘unelected dictatorship of the EU’ – but after a 17-minute call with James O’Brien, he failed to offer a single example.



You can watch it below:

‘Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad’

In another one of O’Brien’s viral Brexit videos, a caller blames his pro-Brexit father for the “crash” of his business after leaving the single market.

Colin from Edinburgh told James O’Brien about his time as an engineer, growing business in Europe, the UK, and Ireland.

Colin admitted: “After Brexit, my contacts gradually dried up, dried up, and dried up so I wasn’t getting any more work in Europe.

“My dad, I don’t know where to begin, he won’t accept that the crash of my business was because of this.

“He won’t accept that it’s actually because of him, I blame him personally for it because he knew what I did for a living, he knew where I lived and he just absolutely won’t have it and he still won’t have it at all and there’s no getting through to him.”

Further Brexit problems…

Eurostar was recently forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to and from London to avoid long queues at stations, the cross-Channel train operator said.

Chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30 per cent increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras compared with before the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

The post-Brexit requirement to stamp UK passports for outbound travel is also contributing to the delay, issues which could be greatly exacerbated when the EU’s new Entry Exit System EES comes into force.

