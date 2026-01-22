Donald Trump seems to have gained absolutely nothing from Nato after the ‘framework of a future deal’ was agreed between the two sides at Davos.

On Wednesday, Trump said he had dropped his threats to slap tariffs on European powers over their opposition to him taking Greenland. He also ruled out using force to take the territory.

This came after talks between Trump and Nato, with the president saying the US is exploring a potential deal on Greenland.

However, whilst details are scarce on this ‘future deal’, by all accounts it doesn’t seem that American has gained anything.

Diplomatic sources told CBS that there was no agreement for American control or ownership of the territory, and Nato’s secretary general Mark Rutte said he did not discuss Danish sovereignty over Greenland in his meeting with Trump.

Trump has claimed that the deal “will be a great one” for the US, and includes an agreement for the US to freely operate on land where their military base is – which is the exact agreement they had in the first place.

So, many have called a spade a spade, and labelled it a humiliating climb-down from the Republican.

US political commentator Ron Filipkowski said the announcement was “Trump surrendering.”

He wrote: “They have always said that the US & NATO is free to do what it wants in Greenland from a military perspective. Trump said that wasn’t good enough because he needs the US to “own” it. So this is simply Trump backing down.”

US political social media influencer Harry Sisson said Trump was “backing down and giving up” and that “Nato prevails.”

Another account said Trump had “folded like an accordion” once he got in the room with Nato leaders.

And Andrew Neil said Trump’s U-turn was another example of “TACO in action, a Trump surrender.”