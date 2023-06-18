The whole things stinks to high heaven. It has been confirmed over the weekend that the sea around Blackpool Beach contains traces of the hazardous E.Coli bacteria. This, just days after United Utilities confirmed that more sewage had been dumped into the water.

E.Coli present in the seawater at Blackpool Beach

A set of storms last Monday led to the water company pumping sewage into the Irish Sea. Later in the week, a ‘no-swim’ warning was issued for beachgoers and holidaymakers alike. At least eight beaches along the Fylde Coast are currently unsafe for bathers.

Government inaction, corporate greed, and general incompetence from those meant to be regulating our water ways have led to one of the worst sewage crises in living memory. Rivers, lakes, and seawaters across the land are now poisoned by unabated pollution.

Natural beauty spots from Lake Windemere to the River Wye have been badly affected by the rampant sewage dumps. Now one of the most popular domestic tourism destinations in the UK is also suffering as a result.

Sewage dump cause ‘no swim warnings’ on Fylde Coast

Samples taken from the sea near Blackpool Beach on Wednesday picked up E.Coli, which can cause severe gastronomic illness. Gary Lovatt, the North West Representative for Surfers Against Sewage, collected the data on Wednesday. He told the local media:

“After hearing about the spillage, a lot of people were asking if it was safe to go out on the water, so I went and did the test. I can tell by the colour change in the water that E.Coli is present. Without sewage in the water there wouldn’t be any E.Coli.” | Gary Lovatt

E.Coli on Blackpool Beach: Labour’s plan to prevent further sewage pollution

Chris Webb is Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South. He is actively campaigning against sewage dumping, claiming that his party would rectify the issue by bringing in mandatory monitoring, reduction targets, and substantial fines for offenders:

“Last year there were an average of 800 dumps of raw sewage into Britain’s waters every day. That’s one every two-and-a-half minutes. Every one sanctioned by Tory MPs who blocked changes for tougher action.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way. Labour will protect Britain’s rivers and beautiful coastline with the mandatory monitoring of all sewage outlets, the introduction of automatic fines for sewage dumping, and target to reduce sewage dumping events.” | Chris Webb