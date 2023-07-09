Just how cruel is too cruel? Well, if it’s an immigration policy that leaves even Nigel Farage feeling disgusted, you’ve probably strayed into ‘unhinged’ territory. The former UKIP leader has slammed the Tories for ‘being too mean’ towards child refugees.

ALSO READ: Kathy Burke has final word on Nigel Farage bank fiasco

Tory immigration policy too much for Nigel Farage

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick ordered the removal of the murals from an asylum centre for unaccompanied minors, which depicted characters such as Baloo from The Jungle Book and Mickey Mouse, because they were thought to be ‘too welcoming’.

Murals of cartoon characters on the walls of a centre for unaccompanied child asylum seekers in Kent have been painted over, the Home Office confirmed on Thursday. It was reported that horrified staff were refusing to carry out the cruel order, which came from the top.

The policy has drawn ire from all quarters. Jenrick himself is coming in for heavy criticism, but much to his surprise, the man who champions immigration crackdowns more than most has also lambasted the move.

Nigel Farage slams ‘mean’ decision to paint over children’s murals

Speaking on Saturday, Mr. Farage argued that the children who had been targeted by the mural repainting were ‘just pawns in a criminal enterprise’. Although he reiterated his anti-migrant views, the political firebrand was left stunned by the ‘meanness’ of it all.

“Whilst those crossing the Channel should not get four-star treatment, this measure [to paint over the mural] is a bit mean. After all, these children are just pawns in a criminal enterprise.” | Nigel Farage

Has the government gone too far?

Farage’s opinion has not gone unnoticed by politicians in Westminster either. Labour’s Stella Creasy noted his criticism of the government position on migration, by comparing it Hugh Hefner ‘telling you to cover up’.

Blimey, that’s certainly an image…