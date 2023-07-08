Boris Johnson has jumped back on the populist bandwagon after taking aim at the new ULEZ charge in London.

Sadiq Khan recently announced his intention to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone – a scheme originally introduced by Conservative mayor Johnson – to all of London’s boroughs, enlarging it beyond the North and South Circular roads.

If it goes ahead, the extended Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Conservative-led councils challenged the move in a hearing at the High Court this week and are waiting on Mr Justice Swift’s ruling.

Johnson used his Daily Mail column to slam the scheme, calling it an “odious, unjustified tax on drivers”.

Coming later today: Daily Mail columnist @borisjohnson takes aim at ULEZ – London Mayor Sadiq Khan's "odious, unjustified tax on drivers" pic.twitter.com/myx7oRIf6U — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 7, 2023

Thankfully, we’re old enough to remember when he staunchly defended the scheme as mayor and said this:

Related: No 10 declines to say if PM will attend debate on report rebuking Johnson allies