Nick Ferrari tried to argue that he is a ‘person of colour’ during a heated phone-in this morning.

The LBC presenter, who said he regularly gets asked where he is from due to his funny name (he was born in Sidcup), took a call from PhD candidate Mike Bankole, who is currently conducting research on race, racism and political representation.

During the chat, Nick said: “I am of colour of course because I am white. What am I, if I’m not a person of colour? What is white then?” Mike responded with “you are a white man Nick, you are not a person of colour”.

The term ‘person of colour’ is mostly used to describe racial minorities, which does not include white people.

After the live conversation, Mike said: “Nick Ferrari just tried to convince me that, as a white man, he is person of colour. How’s your morning going?”

Listen to the clip in full below:

Nick Ferrari trying to convince a caller that he’s a person of colour because he’s white pic.twitter.com/sWgMzBErbk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 10, 2022

Related: Don’t look up: 50-50 chance of exceeding 1.5C warming threshold in next five years