Keir Starmer has said Sir Jim Ratcliffe should apologise for comments he made claiming the UK has been ‘colonised by immigrants.’

Yesterday, the Brexiteer billionaire said the United Kingdom had been ‘colonised” by immigrants, in an interview exclusively with Sky News.

Sir Jim, founder of the INEOS chemicals group and part-owner of Manchester United Football Club, stated that Britain faces profound political, social and economic challenges.

READ NEXT: Roars of laughter at MP’s zinger to Reform

“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he stated. “I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money.

“The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it?”

Manchester United part-owner has told @EdConwaySky the UK has been "colonised" by immigrants, who are draining resources from the state, as he warns of the country facing profound political, social and economic challenges.



🔗 https://t.co/bie6uFZ1Tp pic.twitter.com/qFpiO0HkfO — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 11, 2026

Ratcliffe – who reportedly moved to Monaco in 2020 to save billions in tax – went on to falsely claim that the UK’s population had grown by 12 million since 2020.

He said: “I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

In reality, official statistics show the population has grown by around 2.7 million.

Ratcliffe then stated that prime minister Keir Starmer may not be the correct man for the role: “I don’t know whether it’s just the apparatus that hasn’t allowed Keir to do it or, or he’s maybe too nice – I mean, Keir is a nice man. I like him, but it’s a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don’t think the economy is in a good state.”

Starmer has since responded to Racliffe’s words, demanding that he make an immediate apology.

Posting to social media, Starmer said the comments were “offensive and wrong.”

He wrote: “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”

Offensive and wrong.



Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country.



Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.https://t.co/7mSnVV33oo — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 11, 2026

A Downing Street spokesperson added: “Jim Ratcliffe should immediately apologise.

“His offensive remarks are wrong and play into the hands of those who want to divide our country.”

Ratcliffe said he had also spoken to Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, speaking of him: “I think Nigel is an intelligent man, and, I think he’s got good intentions.

“But in a way, you could say exactly the same about Keir Starmer. I think it needs somebody who’s prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out.”