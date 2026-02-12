It has been a few months since the United Kingdom’s highly anticipated autumn budget, but questions around its potential impact continue to swirl.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled the budget in November that aims to get the UK’s debt under control. Increased taxes on income, savings accounts, and high-value property were among the most significant changes, which were leaked shortly before the Chancellor introduced them.

The budget garnered more attention as residents and lawmakers remain concerned about the country’s economic health. More citizens are out of work, the stock market is struggling to attract IPOs, and businesses are seeing their revenue decline. These issues have led the UK’s debt to rise rapidly, raising concern that a significant financial collapse could be imminent.

Inheritance Tax Not Going Anywhere

Many UK residents hoped the new budget would make significant changes to the controversial inheritance tax, but were ultimately disappointed.

The budget will keep it as a flat tax through at least 2030. There is a tax-free cap of £325,000, with an additional £175,000 for main homes passed to direct descendants. Anything above that is subject to a heavy 40% tax.

The inheritance tax has drawn criticism for treating an inheritance of £400,000 at the same rate as one of £40,000,000. This makes it far more difficult for average families to pass down wealth, feeding into the UK’s growing wealth disparity.

France and Germany have enacted progressive inheritance taxes, in which the rate is determined by the amount inherited. This allows less-wealthy families to pass down more wealth, helping to close the gap between the economic classes.

The Chancellor believes the revenue generated is crucial to the government’s efforts to address slow economic growth and rising welfare claims. While a progressive tax could help address those issues at the source, the government will wait at least four more years before reconsidering it.

Gambling Industry Put in the Crosshairs

Before the UK’s Autumn Budget was released, several key points were leaked to the media.

One of those leaks involved a potential tax hike for online gambling operators. The country’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) responded by sharing a commissioned report from Ernst & Young, which projected over £3 billion in lost tax revenue and the loss of 40,000 jobs if tax rates were raised.

Given that those two areas are already significant concerns for the UK, the BGC hoped the report would prevent tax changes affecting the gambling industry.

The report was insufficient, as the Autumn Budget raised the tax rate from 21% to 40%. The change will go into effect in April 2026. The hike follows a strategy being pursued by many US markets, as lawmakers believe the government isn’t making its fair share from the controversial industry.

LiveScore is the first major gambling operator to take action since the budget was released. They shuttered operations in Bulgaria, citing the tax hike in its native UK. That means the country’s residents will still have access to the platform, making the fallout nominal for the government.

More Residents Push Towards Investing

One of the most significant changes in the Autumn Budget involves tax rates on savings accounts. Residents will see interest rates rise on savings accounts and on their income. While unpopular, Chancellor Reeves believes it is necessary to help boost the national economy.

The hope is that more residents will stop putting money into savings accounts and instead make investments in businesses and the UK itself. This would help breathe life into a slow economy and attract far more IPOs, which have dropped dramatically.

With companies receiving more cash, they can expand their labor force. This could help address the growing rate of welfare claims and get many residents back to work before the system dwindles beyond repair.

The plan is sound, but questions remain over the risk involved for residents. While investing can offer far better returns than a savings account, it also carries a far higher chance of financial ruin. If the UK’s plan to reignite its economy fails, it could leave many in economic ruin, with little savings to fall back on.