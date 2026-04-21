Hungary’s prime minister elect, Peter Magyar, has warned Benjamin Netanyahu he would be arrested if he entered the country.

Speaking this week, Magyar, who ended Viktor Orban’s 16-year reign as Hungary’s leader with a huge election win this month, said Hungary would no longer withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This will mean that those wanted by the body could be arrested if they enter Hungary, something Magyar said he had “made clear” to Israeli prime minister Netanyahu.

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An ICC arrest warrant has been out against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza since 2024.

Before his election defeat, Orban had said Hungary would withdraw from the ICC, partly due to the warrant for Netanyahu.

This was due to come into effect on June 2, but Magyar has confirmed he will reverse this decision, Sky News reports.

Referencing Netanyahu, Magyar said: “I believe that if the country is a member of the International Criminal Court, and a person who is wanted by the court enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody.”