Nadine Dorries has been saying all sorts of nonsense and seems to be raming it up in the last couple of days

There was this last night…

Watch

Nadine Dorries tells the world that the donors own the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/1xsQlEEZHw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

Then she said had a go at her fellow MPs.

Nadine Dorries:If Johnson gets a majority of 1, that's enough to move on.. 14M people voted for the PM.. so I find it utterly bizarre that a small number of MPs think they can overrule that.. anyone that says this isn't being organised behind the scenes.. is not telling the truth pic.twitter.com/KCwV3K5EAD — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

Then bizarrely said ‘we are at war with Ukraine,’ which was a mistake, we think…

Here is PART 2 of the Dorries interview with @BethRigby.



Here she claims again that Jeremy Hunt is part of a remainer conspiracy (along with Jesse Norman), doubles down on claims that lack of pandemic preparedness was his fault and claims "we are at war with Ukraine". pic.twitter.com/LVLTGsOzSY — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 6, 2022

Only in Britain

But let’s take a quick look at a tweet she sent about the Jubilee celebrations.

She wrote: “Daleks and Basil Brush driving up The Mall. Only in Britain.”

Daleks and Basil Brush driving up The Mall. Only in Britain.#PlatinumJubileePageant — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 5, 2022

Agreed it was a tad weird…

Gary Lineker Had his own take on the procession!

First and last time I do acid. pic.twitter.com/ZiqM6CrS6V — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2022

Reactions

As ever it was Dorries’ comments that got people chatting on social media.

1.

Also, Nadine Dorries, minister for culture. Only in Britain. https://t.co/fIBuROc6nP — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 5, 2022

2.

Only in Britain: a pathological liar, lawbreaking lawmaker, sleaze-ridden, incompetent, corrupt narcissist as Prime Minister; an inept, inhumane serial bully as Home Secretary & a vacuous, vindictive, fawning Liar-in-Chief Johnson idolator & Head Groupie as Culture Secretary.,🧐 https://t.co/G8i5kpoGpC pic.twitter.com/H5h9iuzR8S — mike roberts-millar 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@wisheart12) June 5, 2022

3.

Inept, uncultured, self-serving government ministers wheeled out day after day to cover for a lying, narcissistic, criminal Prime Minister. Only in Britain.😡 https://t.co/4VXxe0qFn4 — Tony #NeverTrustATory (@IsntTony105) June 5, 2022

4.

Tory ministers get a wage increase of £2,000 to cope with rising energy the rest of us are cashing in our coppers in Asda cash machines and cancelling @skytv and @BBC licence. only in Britain. https://t.co/73K4wKGwh9 — David🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 Edwards (@daidwayne2713) June 5, 2022

5.

Only in Britain would a country vote to end freedom of movement then complain of a lack of freedom of movement when travelling abroad — One Million Sunsets (@Pickod) June 5, 2022

6.

7.

68 Million victims of a corrupt & criminal government…only in Britain! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 5, 2022

8.

Only in 2022 Boris Britain can Tobias Ellwood be shouted down for talking complete sense. The lunatics have truly taken over the asylum. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) June 2, 2022

9.

Getting drunk at work and manipulating the truth. Only in Britain. https://t.co/KXbLk1rYZi — Michael | 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelCaleigh) June 5, 2022

10.

Someone with less intelligence than an amoeba becoming Culture Secretary. Only in Britain. pic.twitter.com/hnwmyUf5QN — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2022

11.

A sitting Prime Minister being an actual criminal and still staying in his position.

A culture secretary who won her job in a raffle.

Only in Britain. https://t.co/SxOHquVvTN — Matt 💙💛 (@weyland76) June 5, 2022

12.

PM, Tory MPs and staff throwing parties during lockdown, getting pissed up, vomiting and having punch ups. Most fined address in U.K. Only in Britain. #AbolishTheMonarchy #FuckTheTories https://t.co/SEc8VOhe79 — Teri 💙♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) June 5, 2022

13.

A complete incompetent dumpster fire as the government who change Ministerial Standards so they don't have to resign. Only In Britain. https://t.co/IQiOggzg07 — Kaiju! Kaiju! Kaiju! (@buleste) June 5, 2022

14.

No prizes for guessing the connection between those much loved TV series & the coverage of the Jubilee which brought the nation together. Here's a clue – it exists "only in Britain" https://t.co/coxojwSTCL — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) June 5, 2022

15.

Government ministers lying in Parliament and passing contracts to their friends. Only in Britain.#thickaswhalemeat https://t.co/UfyekBODUa — Domestic Chaplain to Bishop of Margate 🇬🇧 (@ChurchTwat) June 5, 2022

16.

More Foodbanks than McDonalds. Only in Britain. https://t.co/riC6xfBwol — Soopagaz – 💎🙌🦍 (@soopagaz) June 5, 2022

Related: Nadine Dorries shoots herself and her party in foot in spat with Jeremy Hunt