Nadine Dorries has been saying all sorts of nonsense and seems to be raming it up in the last couple of days
There was this last night…
Watch
Then she said had a go at her fellow MPs.
Then bizarrely said ‘we are at war with Ukraine,’ which was a mistake, we think…
Only in Britain
But let’s take a quick look at a tweet she sent about the Jubilee celebrations.
She wrote: “Daleks and Basil Brush driving up The Mall. Only in Britain.”
Agreed it was a tad weird…
Gary Lineker Had his own take on the procession!
Reactions
As ever it was Dorries’ comments that got people chatting on social media.
