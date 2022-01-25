Nadine Dorries has come out to bat for the prime minister following fresh PartyGate allegations that leave his career hanging by a party popper ribbon.

Questions over Downing Street’s adherence to coronavirus laws has been thrust into the spotlight again following claims about gatherings on Boris Johnson’s birthday in 2020.

No 10 has conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room on the afternoon of June 19 2020, with reports suggesting they shared cake and sang “happy birthday” to the Prime Minister, despite social mixing indoors being banned.

Downing Street denied claims that family and friends were later gathered upstairs in Mr Johnson’s flat to further celebrate the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday, insisting a “small number” of people were hosted outside, in line with the regulations.

These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones – perhaps seeing both parents at once, or both grandparents at once. I know that for many this will be a long-awaited and joyful moment. (2/3) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 29, 2020

Nadine Dorries

One person who thought the PM was well within his rights to hold a birthday bash was Nadine Dorries, who tweeted:

“So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?”

So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party? — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 24, 2022

Reactions

Needless to say, not everyone was buying it on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Downing Street isn't ONE office.



If staff from multiple offices break their bubbles to all meet in one office for a birthday celebration, then YES that's a party and YES, that would be against the rules! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 24, 2022

2.

She's happy, it means she's been to one. pic.twitter.com/BFn3dJXsxq — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 24, 2022

3,

For every Blackadder there is a Baldrick. pic.twitter.com/P28MxfvkFp — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) January 24, 2022

4.

Come on Nadine, double down, announce half a dozen work parties you've been in. https://t.co/DoHCqdwp94 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 24, 2022

5.

Have some dignity Nadine Dorries. You're making a proper show of yourself scrabbling about in the dirt making pathetic excuses on his behalf. They broke the RULES. Again. That's the fact. You're an embarrassment. None of you are fit to hold these govt posts. You all need to go https://t.co/p145eVJXbC — gibbzer (@gibbzer) January 24, 2022

6.

My son couldn't have a primary school leaving party with his bubble of classmates, Nadine, and he's literally a child. He was bummed out, but stoic because he saw it as for the greater good. Literally a child. — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 24, 2022

7.

Singing inside was against the rules. https://t.co/s4NrGZHMQY — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) January 24, 2022

8.

Morto for you Deeny.. https://t.co/uXicuTfCxb — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) January 24, 2022

9.

So, when 12 people vote in the middle of the jungle for someone else they are living in the jungle with to eat an ostrich’s anus and stop representing their citizens for three weeks and then go back to their constituency, this is now called the Culture Secretary? pic.twitter.com/jQhIWxcqG3 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 24, 2022

10.

Too right. A man can’t even invite his interior designer around for a 30 person birthday office meeting against the rules he wrote without the liberal media questioning why everyone’s wearing party hats. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 24, 2022

11.

Word: Party



Can you use it in a sentence? “After buying a birthday cake, people gathered to sing Happy Birthday, and celebrate with a party during a work day”



Party: P-A-R-T-Y.



Correct. https://t.co/nflWS7XN0R — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 24, 2022

12.

Betting her house on the Resignation Honours now. Horrible to see. https://t.co/ifgOwh5pd1 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 24, 2022

13.

Guarantee we're gonna find out there was a DJ, foam machine and jelly shots. https://t.co/rIxkJIZxpy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 24, 2022

14.

So, when you just sidle over to a Victorian sex worker in the East End in the middle of the night and stop for ten minutes to stab and eviscerate her and then go back to the Palace, this is now called a murder? https://t.co/C4cl6XT21o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 24, 2022

15

Well it is if your wallpaper designer, who doesn’t work there, turns up anyway because she received an invite to your birthday party https://t.co/RyXC2Vjz5N — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 24, 2022

16.

Just another example of why the whole rotten lot need to go https://t.co/mfSjWbaF3a — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 24, 2022

17.

Since when do you need a suitcase to buy a Victoria Sponge? https://t.co/NsW6Senw6M — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) January 24, 2022

Cameron

Dorries also chipped into the trolling former PM David Cameron for his choice of attire over the weekend.

She wrote: “Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it’s important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love. Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts. Guidance is available if you are unsure.”

Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it's important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love. Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts. Guidance is available if you are unsure: https://t.co/KtbLBcD0wK pic.twitter.com/XGCnISBkgk — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 24, 2022

