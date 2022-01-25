Nadine Dorries has come out to bat for the prime minister following fresh PartyGate allegations that leave his career hanging by a party popper ribbon.
Questions over Downing Street’s adherence to coronavirus laws has been thrust into the spotlight again following claims about gatherings on Boris Johnson’s birthday in 2020.
No 10 has conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room on the afternoon of June 19 2020, with reports suggesting they shared cake and sang “happy birthday” to the Prime Minister, despite social mixing indoors being banned.
Downing Street denied claims that family and friends were later gathered upstairs in Mr Johnson’s flat to further celebrate the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday, insisting a “small number” of people were hosted outside, in line with the regulations.
Nadine Dorries
One person who thought the PM was well within his rights to hold a birthday bash was Nadine Dorries, who tweeted:
“So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?”
Reactions
Needless to say, not everyone was buying it on social media.
Here’s what people had to say:
Cameron
Dorries also chipped into the trolling former PM David Cameron for his choice of attire over the weekend.
She wrote: “Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it’s important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love. Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts. Guidance is available if you are unsure.”
