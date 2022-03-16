Concerns that Nadine Dorries might not be sufficiently across the detail for her Big Tech reforms to stick have been raised following her meeting with Microsoft.

The culture secretary is looking to “leave her stamp” on the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport through the Online Safety Bill, which is still in the draft stage.

She wants to ensure that children are protected and the power of big platforms is put in check, according to a department official who has worked closely with Dorries.

But it looks as though she might have got off to a rocky start.

According to reports in Politico, she asked Microsoft when they are going to get rid of algorithms during a meeting with the tech giant.

They allege that Dorries arrived at a meeting with Microsoft and “immediately asked when they were going to get rid of algorithms”.

She also raised the same issue in a separate stakeholder meeting, a lobbyist familiar with the exchange told the newspaper.

Here’s what people had to say on the matter:

1.

Nadine Dorries, stumbling into Dolmio and demanding to parlay with the Dolmio man:



When are you going to stop making the pasta sauce like a mama used to make- pic.twitter.com/LMSMC2Cyt2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2022

2.

Have you ever cringed so hard you folded in on yourself because that's how I felt reading that — 🔴 LIVE NOW🔴 TWITCH.TV/𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙂𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝 (@_Papaglitch_) March 16, 2022

3.

Nadine Dorries – minister for culture, digital & media – met Microsoft managers and asked them:



“When are they were going to get rid of algorithms.”https://t.co/nVNy0FnKyD — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@nicktolhurst) March 16, 2022

4.

"Some of those who have worked closely with her say she has, at times, lacked a grasp of the detail.



Dorries arrived at a meeting with software giant Microsoft and immediately asked when they were going to get rid of algorithms…" https://t.co/RMPj8DFcUm — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) March 16, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorries has asked Microsoft to get rid of algorithms and has asked if they can change control, Alt, delete to control, Alt right.

She wrote them a letter in case she caught a virus. — Sir Ziggy (for services to eating guinea pig shit) (@Karenlovecheese) March 16, 2022

6.

Obviously Parliament needs to represent the whole country, including the spectacularly ill-informed, but "Dorries arrived at a meeting with software giant Microsoft and immediately asked when they were going to get rid of algorithms"?



Jfc.https://t.co/zrsOuTFCUS — Owen Blacker (@owenblacker) March 16, 2022

7.

Nadine Dorries would like to get rid of.. algorithms. The same Nadine who is Secretary of State for Digital etc.. Zero understanding of her role. Zero #GTTO https://t.co/ThC62dQHKS — NomadicRobot (@nomadicrobot) March 16, 2022

8.

The thin end of the wedge.



They'll start with algorithms, and move on to equations and then maybe algebra.



Spreadsheets will be banned and computer programmers imprisoned. — Brian (@Brian70822302) March 16, 2022

9.

Get rid of algorithms? What on earth is she on.



For those not in software it would be the equivalent of gardeners getting rid of soil. — Rich 🌻 (@RecursiveRick) March 16, 2022

10.

Dorries ask Microsoft to get rid of Algorithms 'Minister may we suggest you get rid of words in your books' @haveigotnews https://t.co/WpF2UvYBMy — Andrew Lainton (@AndrewLainton) March 16, 2022

11.

Somehow the phrase "thick as mince" is not in this article https://t.co/Urm1bk8bqD — 😷❄Kat❄😷 (@rantingkat) March 16, 2022

