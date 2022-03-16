Andrew Marr warned anyone looking for “bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism” to avoid tuning into his brand new LBC radio show, Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Marr, 62, left the BBC in November last year after 21 years at the broadcaster, where he was formerly the political editor before going to host Sunday morning politics programme The Andrew Marr Show.

Speaking about the launch of his new show, Marr said: “I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

“Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

Rees-Mogg wear

So after these grand claims it might come as a bit of surprise that all he managed to wrangle out of Jacob Ress-Mogg was what types of clothes he does and doesn’t own.

Speaking on the show, the minister for Brexit opportunities defended his archaic dress sense and said that was simply his vibe.

“Do you think anyone would have decided to adopt the image that I have if it hadn’t been what they really were?” he said.

“I think it would have been eccentric to choose to, it’s just how I am.”

Pressed further on the items in his wardrobe he said: “I do not have a pair of jeans” and, asked if he owns a t-shirt, he added: “No, why would I want to?”

“I don’t find what I might call ordinary clothes uncomfortable,” he later added.

Watch

'I do not have a pair of jeans.'



Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC that his fashion sense is part of who he is.@AndrewMarr9 | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/uKH5V6UeBj — LBC (@LBC) March 15, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people were not very impressed with Marr’s ‘fearless’ journalism.

the burning issue of jeans and tshirt was why he left the beeb — ❄️💉 chilly charlie owen 😷⛄ (@charlieowen77) March 15, 2022

Good to see you getting him on the ropes over the leading issues of the day there. — Richard Burton (@notthedeadone) March 15, 2022

Does Marr only interview far right wing throbbers? — Trish (@Frusie) March 15, 2022

@AndrewMarr9 had to leave the #BBC so he could ask these tough questions! At this time of crisis we need these kind of hard hitting interviews. — Ed Kiernan (@Eddie_K_1974) March 15, 2022

So this is what Marr is bringing to LBC – questioning leading politicians about their dress sense. What next, asking what they had for breakfast, what is their favourite colour…? — Ken C (@sadmanonthehill) March 15, 2022

So glad to see Marr truly unleashed.



Fearsome to behold. — A-Verifex FBPE FBPA (@VerifxA) March 15, 2022

