Nigel Farage cut an exasperated figure as he was interrogated over why he still hasn’t held any constituency surgeries in Clacton.

The Reform UK man talked to Times Radio following a furore over whether he had received advice from the Speaker of the House of Commons advice not to hold meetings due to security.

At a press conference earlier this month, he rowed back on suggestions that he had been advised by Commons authorities not to hold surgeries after parliamentary sources rubbished the claims.

Asked “which one of you is lying?” by a reporter, a humbled Farage responded: “The Speaker’s Office is always right.”

So … @Nigel_Farage lied.

And he *can* hold surgeries in his constituency and listen to the problems his constituents have, and do his best to solve them? https://t.co/HWXvBgSQYN — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) October 7, 2024

Pressed on the matter on Times Radio, Farage appeared to get a bit tetchy as he defended not seeing constituents in person.

“Do you want me to be knifed?”, he remarked when pressed by James Hanson.

You can watch the clip in full below:

“Do you want me to be knifed?”



“No obviously not.”



Reform UK leader @Nigel_Farage tells #TimesRadio people need to “grow up” about his lack of face to face constituency surgeries.@JHansonradio | @RosieWright99 pic.twitter.com/8A8EvNLZGh — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 24, 2024

