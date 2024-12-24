Waspi women are reportedly flocking to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party after Labour decided against compensating the women who lost state pension payments when the retirement age was raised.

A survey of 11,000 women affected by the state pension increase shows a 24 per cent rise in support for Reform, with 82 per cent of 1950s-born women saying Labour “does not care” about them

“The findings show the stark electoral price of Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women to ignore the findings of the independent Parliamentary Ombudsman”,

Waspi campaign chair Angela Madden said.

“With overwhelming numbers of furious Labour MPs backing fair compensation for Waspi women, the Prime Minister must urgently change course and deliver on his previous commitments.”

But there has been some confusion over why Reform UK would appeal to Waspi women, given that they too have not committed to paying them the compensation they are looking for.

Do you know the Reform have also said they wouldn’t pay any compensation to the WASPI women?



Perhaps, before jumping on their fascist bandwagon, you should know that. https://t.co/hLgXrCKvi2 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) December 22, 2024

Others on social media pointed out that the party could also punish them in other ways, such as dismantling the NHS.

To the 29% of WASPI women now supposedly supporting Reform – I hope you can afford Private Health Care & you have no pre-existing conditions. — Barry Halverson (@barry_halverson) December 22, 2024

They probably just found some 2015 UKIP leaflets in their post https://t.co/Ob4hEnbK6x — Labourball (@labourball) December 23, 2024

There has also been a number of women dismissing the survey results, saying they would never side with Farage’s party.

I’m ashamed to be a WASPI woman. I don’t want to be judged because I was born in 1956. I always knew the age changed. Wasn’t happy at all, but I knew. And no damned way I’d vote Reform. — Viviane: Middle class woman of a certain age (@LaindonFEMINIST) December 22, 2024

I’m a WASPI woman (born 1955 and probably lost out on £45k) but I would NEVER EVER support Farage and Reform https://t.co/i6NnD9wIZP — Maggie Ap Iswlyn 3.5% (@HumphriesMaggie) December 23, 2024

