Waspi women are reportedly flocking to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party after Labour decided against compensating the women who lost state pension payments when the retirement age was raised.
A survey of 11,000 women affected by the state pension increase shows a 24 per cent rise in support for Reform, with 82 per cent of 1950s-born women saying Labour “does not care” about them
“The findings show the stark electoral price of Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women to ignore the findings of the independent Parliamentary Ombudsman”,
Waspi campaign chair Angela Madden said.
“With overwhelming numbers of furious Labour MPs backing fair compensation for Waspi women, the Prime Minister must urgently change course and deliver on his previous commitments.”
But there has been some confusion over why Reform UK would appeal to Waspi women, given that they too have not committed to paying them the compensation they are looking for.
Others on social media pointed out that the party could also punish them in other ways, such as dismantling the NHS.
There has also been a number of women dismissing the survey results, saying they would never side with Farage’s party.
