European Movement chair Mike Galsworthy went toe to toe with former UKIPer Nigel Farage and David Davis for a Brexit anniversary-themed Rumble in the Jungle on GB News.

Presenters on the right-leaning channel lined up a host of guests to toast four years of Britain officially exiting the European Union.

Dame Priti Patel was among them, arguing that the split has been successful despite all the evidence pointing to the contrary.

"I wouldn't change anything around Brexit. The campaigns we held. And the case that we made"



Priti Patel has defended the litany of false claims made by the Vote Leave camp during the Brexit campaign, arguing that everything has turned out well in the end 👇 pic.twitter.com/5C89iMvX5x — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) February 2, 2024

Mike Galsworthy was also invited onto Nigel Farage’s show to discuss the split alongside former Cabinet minister David Davis.

Galsworthy recently warned that the divorce with the EU has failed and that we must be ready to rejoin step-by-step, cautioning that the route back into the EU has to be built over time rather than implemented overnight.

He said the notion that there are two camps within the rejoin movement, one that’s gradualist and one is ‘let’s rejoin now’, doesn’t exist anymore, and most are now in favour of a more pragmatic approach.

Needless to say, the prospect of returning to the EU has ruffled a few feathers among the staunch Leave crowd, not least this little Farage and Davis duo, who struggled to see how their project has failed.

