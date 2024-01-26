A “truly catastrophic” batch of Brexit headlines have dropped in the last 24 hours, author Edwin Hayward has pointed out.

With the eighth anniversary of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union just months away, a slew of troubling news has been released suggesting that life outside of the EU might is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Trade talks with Canada

In a devastating setback to grandiose promises of a free trade bonanza once freed from the shackles of the EU, talks with Canada have been ditched after nearly two years of negotiations on a post-Brexit agreement.

Talks between the two countries had been taking place since March 2022, but have been stalled due to a ban on hormone-treated beef, which Canadian producers say effectively shuts them out of the British market.

British car companies now face the prospect of higher tariffs – import charges – to sell into the Canadian market from the start of April.

Higher Canadian tariffs on British cheese had already kicked in earlier this month, after the previous terms expired at the end of 2023.

New border checks

New border checks set to be implemented later this year could lead to a £200 million price hike in fruit and veg imports and have raised fears of supply delays and empty shelves.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) has warned that these increased costs would be passed on to consumers and pose a threat to the viability of numerous small businesses.

The reclassification will affect a range of produce, including peaches, strawberries, apples, pears, tomatoes, blueberries, grapes, sweet potatoes, and carrots.

14-hour queues at the border

Tourists heading to Europe could face waits of 14 hours or more at border controls under a new scheme, MPs have been told.

The Port of Dover and the surrounding area could be hit by major disruption when the EU Entry-Exit System launches unless measures are introduced to prevent delays, Parliament’s European Scrutiny Committee heard.

Ashford Borough Council told the committee that 14-hour queues are a “reasonable worst case” scenario if the scheme is implemented as planned in October.

The new controls will mean people entering the EU will have to register their fingerprints and a photograph alongside their passport.

Flower shortage for Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, we were dumb to quit Europe, and you know that too!

Sky News reports that the government is facing calls to guarantee there will be no shortage of flowers for Valentine’s Day caused by new post-Brexit border checks.

Goods from the UK have faced EU controls since it left the bloc’s single market at the start of 2021.

However, equivalent checks on products coming from the EU to the UK have been delayed five times, with new paperwork requirements for imported animal and plant produce only coming into force at the end of this month.

British ex-pats in France

A French court has blocked a law which would have allowed British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without a visa, per LBC reports.

An amendment to France’s immigration bill would have bypassed a post-Brexit rule that stops British nationals from staying in the country for longer than 90 days – even if they own a second home.

British homeowners would have been exempt from the rule under the amendment, which was blocked by France’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.

British nationals are only allowed to stay in EU countries, including France, Spain, and Italy, for 90 days out of every 180 without a visa.

Irish Sea border

Reports in the Daily Telegraph that Rishi Sunak has pledged to introduce a requirement that would see all new laws screened to ensure they will not create extra trade barriers in the Irish Sea has angered Brexiteers, including TUV leader Jim Allister, who says Sunak has “surrendered” to the EU.

Medicine shortages

The EU is to stockpile key medicines that will worsen the record drug shortages in the UK, with experts warning that the country could be left “behind in the queue”.

Commenting on the move, Dr Andrew Hill, an expert on the pharmaceutical trade, said:

“Europe is securing access to key drugs and vaccines as a single region, with huge influence and buying power. As a result of Brexit the UK is now isolated from this system, so our drug supplies could be at risk in the future.”

It's been an utterly abominable 24 hours for Brexit news:



– The UK gave up on negotiations to extend our trade deal with Canada, leaving us worse off than when we were an EU memberhttps://t.co/fsK0aMmsWc



– New incoming border checks will add £200 million a year to the cost of… — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) January 26, 2024

Related: Ministers’ severance payouts under Truss and Johnson nearly £1m, analysis shows