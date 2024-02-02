Zack Polanski has hit out at Labour for “betraying the working class” during an impassioned speech at The Cambridge Union.

The deputy Green Party leader accused Sir Keir Starmer’s party of “not listening to people” during the debate, which came as the shadow chancellor distanced herself from a £28 billion green spending pledge and ruled out reinstating the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Addressing business leaders, Reeves refused to row back on moves to scrap the cap, which has been billed as a “Brexit bonus” by the Conservatives.

She also repeatedly refused to set out whether she is standing by her commitment to spend £28 billion a year on green investment, which would have helped working-class communities through housing renovations and support for green steelmaking among other things.

She promised “iron discipline” when it comes to the fiscal rules she has set out for a possible Labour government but declined to clarify whether she was ditching the level of investment.

Reacting to the latest news, Polanski said the moves amount to a betrayal of the working class.

Watch the clip in full below: