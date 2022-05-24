Boris Johnson does not believe he was at a lockdown-breaking party in the images showing him raising a glass and surrounded by colleagues and wine bottles, a Grant Shapps has said.

It comes as GMB presenter appeared to come to his aide during an interview this morning.

Grant Shapps said on Tuesday he was “angry” to see the photographs but suggested the Prime Minister may not have been fined over the event because he left the leaving do “pretty quick”.

The Transport Secretary argued that Mr Johnson had only “popped down” to toast departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

GMB

During his interview on the morning talk show, presenter Richard looked towards his iPad before saying: “Reading what our viewers think on Twitter, quite a large proportion of our viewers say they don’t care about Partygate anymore.

“The bubble of anger burst some weeks ago and reading the room, you can probably tough this out – is that a fair assessment?”

However, his co-host Susanna stepped in: “They’re not the messages I’m reading, sorry Richard.”

“No they’re mixed, but there are quite a few messages from people saying they don’t care,” he then replied trying to defend his comment.

Richard Madeley – A large proportion of our viewers say they don't care about #PartyGate anymore.



Susanna Reid – They're not the messages I'm reading, Richard #GMB pic.twitter.com/evvgJmxhRd — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 24, 2022

Reactions

His comments really got under the skin of people:

1.

God, Richard Madeley is so Alan Partridge — UzesGooner 🇪🇺🌍📡 (@UzesGooner) May 24, 2022

2.

Madely talking over Susanna. 🤬 — Elaine Ramsay (@3CatMum) May 24, 2022

3.

Loved that from Susanna — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) May 24, 2022

4.

From "quite a large proportion" to "they're mixed, that's what I'm saying…" the moment he's called out — Carl Eve (@CarlEveCrime) May 24, 2022

5.

#GMB please reconsider Richard Madeley’s contract — Jean Dann (@boulter_jean) May 24, 2022

6.

Please, please @GMB! Asking for the nation. — Jenny Bone 💙 🇺🇦🌻 3.5% #Rejoin #JohnsonOut120 (@eric_max_123) May 24, 2022

7.

The look on Susanna’s face as he says it though pic.twitter.com/AF100IvdPy — Matt (@bongbrummie) May 24, 2022

8.

Why is he on that program, seriously. 🤔 — BeN VeNoM (@BeN_VeNoM) May 24, 2022

Re