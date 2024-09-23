Elon Musk has managed to decimate Twitter’s UK users since taking over the platform and rebranding it as X, Financial Times analysis shows.

Millions of users have abandoned the platform after the Tesla man appeared at the social media platform’s HQ carrying a kitchen sink in 2022.

Once a thriving space for political discourse, news updates, and cultural engagement, Twitter’s UK usage has dropped by a significant margin, as users seek alternative platforms.

Musk’s approach to free speech, mass layoffs, and chaotic policy changes have been cited as key reasons behind this exodus.

The dismantling of content moderation systems and the introduction of paid verification alienated many long-term users who were uncomfortable with the direction Musk was steering the platform.

In the UK, where Twitter had been a crucial forum for political debates, this shift has led to a considerable drop in engagement.

Graphical data shared online clearly illustrates the stark drop in UK user numbers, confirming that Musk’s promises to revive Twitter have instead accelerated its decline.

With no signs of reversing the trend, the platform’s future in the UK looks increasingly uncertain.

Notably, the exodus from X in the UK has been heavily concentrated among progressives, while socially conservative Brits have stuck around. pic.twitter.com/cZ4JIcKrWp — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) September 23, 2024

