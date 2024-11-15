The Onion has posted an explainer on why it decided to buy a website belonging to a far-right conspiracy theorist, saying it has proved to be an “invaluable tool for brainwashing and controlling the masses”.

The satirical website was unveiled to have snapped up Alex Jones’s Infowars in a bankruptcy auction on Thursday (14/11).

The New York Times reported that it plans to turn it into a parody of itself, mocking “weird internet personalities” who peddle conspiracy theories and health supplements.

In a satirical article posted to The Onion, the supposed CEO of Global Tetrahedron, the publication’s parent company, said “the decision to acquire InfoWars was an easy one for the Global Tetrahedron executive board.”

“Founded in 1999 on the heels of the Satanic ‘panic’ and growing steadily ever since, InfoWars has distinguished itself as an invaluable tool for brainwashing and controlling the masses,” Global Tetrahedron CEO Bryce P. Tetraeder wrote.

“No price would be too high for such a cornucopia of malleable assets and minds.”

Tetraeder added that throughout its history, InfoWars has shown an “unswerving commitment to manufacturing anger and radicalizing the most vulnerable members of society – values that resonate deeply with all of us at Global Tetrahedron.”

“Make no mistake: This is a coup for our company and a well-deserved victory for multinational elites the world over.”

Related: Bank of England governor issues warning over economic harm of Brexit