Telegraph journalist Poppy Coburn has prompted outrage after she touted the notion of Britain becoming the 51st state of America.

After campaigning passionately to regain ‘sovereignty’ from our European neighbours, the newspaper now seems happy to platform those wanting to cede it to the US.

Coburn said the country is “expecting a revival“ with Donald Trump coming to power, adding that “we would be lucky if we were promised a deal like Trump’s offer to Canada“, in reference to the president-elect’s offer to their northern neighbours.

“The US sees the UK as an offshore services haven, similar to India. They are taking advantage of our extremely low wage growth to skim the cream and get the most talented personnel in the fields of law, finance and technology“, the journalist pointed out.

Coburn emphasized that London “does not even need to abandon the monarchical system“.

“Trump has proven his ability to keep a court at his Mar-a-Lago estate“, she writes.

“Time is not on our side. With the collapse of the eurozone and the rise of American protectionism, our shaky state will be crushed like an ant between two huge elephants.

“The merger of Britain into America would, of course, be a tragedy from a historical point of view. But I don’t even want to think about the alternative of irresponsibly becoming a weak state because of politicians who have difficulty understanding what the concept of “statehood” means”, the journalist pointed out.

“Why don’t we join America First and take the side of the winners? Then at least we’ll have better quality fast food.”

