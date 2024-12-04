Donald Trump was left red-faced after he tried to troll US neighbours Canada on social media.

The president-elect reportedly joked that Canada could avoid his trade tariffs if they considered joining the US during a recent meeting with Justin Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Sources added that another person at the table said that the 51st state would be a very liberal one which sparked further laughter – and a suggestion from Trump that Canada be split into two: a conservative state and a liberal state.

However, some of Trump’s most vocal supporters have continued to run with the joke.

Speaking on Fox’s The Five, host Jesse Watters said that there were “so many reasons” to make Canada a state.

“I think it has the third largest oil reserves in the world so that makes us an energy behemoth… It’s a no brainer,” he said, adding: “I don’t know if Canada is going to go along with it, but there’s ways to maybe change their opinion.”

Trump has since posted an AI-generated image of him and the Canadian flag on top of a mountain using the caption “Oh Canada”.

But there was a slight problem.

The mountain range he was standing on top is in the Swiss Alps, with a peak reminiscent of the Matterhorn clearly visible in the background.

Thats the Matterhorn.



It's in Switzerland, Einstein. pic.twitter.com/SKNq2Y8iR9 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) December 4, 2024

So Trump is in Switzerland, looking at the Matterhorn and thinking about Canada.



That's nice. pic.twitter.com/sYeLAlUx79 — Canadians For Trudeau 🇨🇦 (@donmorrison063) December 3, 2024

