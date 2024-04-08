Telegraph columnist Sophia Money-Coutts, an aristocrat who is the descendant of a banking dynasty, has told “lazy” Gen Z workers to pull their socks up if they want the same opportunities she was afforded in a strongly-worded op-ed published in the newspaper her grandfather was once the editor of.
Dubbing young workers born in the late 90’s and early 2000s an “employer’s nightmare”, Money-Coutts, of the (now infamous) Coutts banking family, went to town on an alleged unwillingness to knuckle down, saying:
“Like most of my peers, I hustled at all hours for my career – a far cry from this minimum effort generation and their ‘Lazy Girl jobs’.”
Unfortunately for her, people on social media were quick to point out a few contributing factors in her get-up-and-go attitude, which seems to derive from an almost unparalleled amount of early-life privilege.
Here are (just a few) of the worthy editor’s notes that, unsurprisingly, didn’t make the cut in her Telegraph piece:
