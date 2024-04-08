Telegraph columnist Sophia Money-Coutts, an aristocrat who is the descendant of a banking dynasty, has told “lazy” Gen Z workers to pull their socks up if they want the same opportunities she was afforded in a strongly-worded op-ed published in the newspaper her grandfather was once the editor of.

Dubbing young workers born in the late 90’s and early 2000s an “employer’s nightmare”, Money-Coutts, of the (now infamous) Coutts banking family, went to town on an alleged unwillingness to knuckle down, saying:

“Like most of my peers, I hustled at all hours for my career – a far cry from this minimum effort generation and their ‘Lazy Girl jobs’.”

Unfortunately for her, people on social media were quick to point out a few contributing factors in her get-up-and-go attitude, which seems to derive from an almost unparalleled amount of early-life privilege.

Sophia Money-Coutts: Wycombe Abbey – £47,700 per annum (boarding)

London School of Economics pic.twitter.com/2D3blQp3qY — Journalist Education (@JournoSchool) April 7, 2024

Here are (just a few) of the worthy editor’s notes that, unsurprisingly, didn’t make the cut in her Telegraph piece:

1. You’re literally an aristocrat. You’re the descendant of a banking dynasty. Your father is an Eton-educated peer



2. Kids are naturally dejected by poor pay, few prospects and a regionally ruptured country, while all the opportunities are hoovered up by a Bullingdon Club elite pic.twitter.com/96A4GOFXtw — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) April 7, 2024

Sophia, daughter of Crispin James Alan Nevill Money-Coutts, 9th Baron Latymer, of the Coutts family who founded the private bank, and granddaughter of Bill Deedes, former editor of the Telegraph, 'hustled' all hours to build her career at the – checks notes – Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/uRGI0yGovp — TheJazzDad (@TheJazzDad) April 7, 2024

Like most of my peers (dukes, marquesses, earls, viscounts, or barons) pic.twitter.com/KXPPnkU8bj — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) April 7, 2024

Her name is Money-Coutts. Scrooge McDuck was less on the fucking nose. pic.twitter.com/V42ATNpx2c — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 7, 2024

Ah yes. Reminds me of the time the fifth Baron Bethell explained that he learned to ‘hustle’ after fluffing his A-levels at Harrow. The struggle is real. https://t.co/vs1i6tKjrU — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 7, 2024

Definitely ‘up by the bootstraps’ this one pic.twitter.com/VUCNu1NFCF — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) April 7, 2024

Related: Tories rush to delete campaign poster after attempts to big up Britain get ruthlessly mocked