Media regulator Ofcom has been urged to intervene following remarks made by Shaun Bailey on GB News this week.

The ex-Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, took aim at Carol Vorderman in comments that have been widely condemned.

It is the latest in a long line of misogyny accusations waged against the channel, which have been compiled in a video by the ex-Countdown star posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sexists on @GBNEWS #SexistShaun #GBNews4SexistViews



🔹Charlie Mullins, Pimlico Plumbers

"not good with RAF cos she's always got her TITS HANGING OUT"

🔹Shaun "Bum and Boobs" Bailey

🔹Lawrence Fox about @avasantina "who'd want to sh*g that "



How do @ofcom and Rishi Sunak allow… pic.twitter.com/dRvHiOOTmk — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 4, 2024

In September, GB News was forced to launch an investigation into “totally unacceptable” comments made by Laurence Fox about a female journalist during a broadcast.

Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including describing her as a “little woman” during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday.

Ms Evans shared a clip of the comments on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ?” which was viewed millions of times.

In a follow up tweet she added that the footage made her feel “physically sick”.

