Ashley James says comments made by Shaun Bailey about Carol Vorderman made her “blood boil” as she discussed the incident on This Morning.

The ex-Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, took aim at the former Countdown star on GB News, saying:

“Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

“She can’t be both.”

Tory Shaun Bailey is a MISOGYNIST #SexistShaun – the Jingle & Mingle Partygate apologist



"Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on instagram it's all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

She can't be both." he grunted on GB News… pic.twitter.com/KA13Z16OD4 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 3, 2024

The comments have provoked a widespread backlash, with calls for the Tory peer to be removed from the House of Lords voiced.

Discussing the matter on This Morning, Ashley James also let her thoughts known, saying the comments made her “blood boil” as she jumped to the defence of Vorderman.

“I feel like this plays into this horribly outdated stereotype of brains and beauty, a woman can’t be both because how dare we be attracted to a woman and take her seriously”, she said.

Watch the comments in full below:

#SexistShaun discussed on @thismorning



TY for your support @ashleyljames Love you too @Rylan @Josiestweet ❤️



Still waiting for an apology from @Conservatives & Shaun Bailey



Remember that when you put a cross on your ballot paper 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hf0mri5jFx — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 4, 2024

Related: Colin from Portsmouth may be the only man angrier about early Easter Eggs than Jake Berry