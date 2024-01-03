Shaun Bailey, of Partygate fame, has taken aim at Carol Vorderman during a misogynistic rant on GB News.

The former Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, came under pressure to reject the honour after images of a raucous Christmas party thrown during lockdown came to light.

Both him and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who was handed an OBE in Johnson’s resignation honours, attended the gathering.

Footage of workers on his mayoral campaign dancing and mingling came to light while London was in Tier 2 of COVID restrictions.

EXCLUSIVE: Extraordinary image of raucous Christmas party thrown by Tory aides at party HQ during coronavirus restrictions last year.



Party hats, drinks, an entire buffet – while we were all banned from meeting just one other person socially indoors.https://t.co/ykGoZZGckk — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 14, 2021

Fast-forward two years and Bailey, who has taken up his seat in the House of Lords, is now taking to throwing mud at respected political commentators who, unlike him, adhered to lockdown guidance.

Speaking on GB News, he said: “Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

“She can’t be both.”

Tory Shaun Bailey is a MISOGYNIST #SexistShaun – the Jingle & Mingle Partygate apologist



"Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on instagram it's all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

She can't be both." he grunted on GB News… pic.twitter.com/KA13Z16OD4 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 3, 2024

The clip has provoked outrage, with Politics JOE correspondent Ava Evans saying it is “really exhausting” to see comments such as these, and others calling for him to be removed from the Lords along with “the rest of the PartyGate lot”.

Really exhausting to see this said about @carolvorders.



It’s so easy to use your interview time to go for someones arguments, yet he can’t help himself but go for her body.



Former Tory Mayoral candidate, who was photographed partying during lockdown.



pic.twitter.com/xqkWKFyWH3 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 3, 2024

Jeez. This is appalling. Is this seriously all they have left to counter the brilliantly forensic, articulate & passionate dismantling of tory lies by the always superb @carolvorders



Keep going Carol. You clearly have them on the run https://t.co/TPcH4Xg3fg — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 3, 2024

