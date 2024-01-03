Shaun Bailey, of Partygate fame, has taken aim at Carol Vorderman during a misogynistic rant on GB News.
The former Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, came under pressure to reject the honour after images of a raucous Christmas party thrown during lockdown came to light.
Both him and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who was handed an OBE in Johnson’s resignation honours, attended the gathering.
Footage of workers on his mayoral campaign dancing and mingling came to light while London was in Tier 2 of COVID restrictions.
Fast-forward two years and Bailey, who has taken up his seat in the House of Lords, is now taking to throwing mud at respected political commentators who, unlike him, adhered to lockdown guidance.
Speaking on GB News, he said: “Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.
“She can’t be both.”
The clip has provoked outrage, with Politics JOE correspondent Ava Evans saying it is “really exhausting” to see comments such as these, and others calling for him to be removed from the Lords along with “the rest of the PartyGate lot”.
