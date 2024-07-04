There has been a mixed reaction to The Sun backing Labour at the General Election, with a former editor calling it the “strangest newspaper endorsement” he has ever seen.

The tabloid said it believes the Conservatives, over the past 14 years, have become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

It added the Tories “are exhausted” as it switched its endorsement to the Labour Party.

The Sun is shining on Labour.



It’s time for change. https://t.co/53HwDPR45r — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) July 3, 2024

But the endorsement has prompted a mixed reaction on social media, with David Yelland calling it the “strangest endorsement he has ever seen”.

“I think this endorsement is the strangest newspaper endorsement I’ve ever seen”



Former Sun editor David Yelland discusses the newspaper coming out in support of Labour on the #BBCNewscast Election All-Dayer



Listen live on BBC Soundshttps://t.co/gMCVyMhBOT pic.twitter.com/H5NIrJAqXI — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) July 3, 2024

Others questioned the “opportunist” timing of the announcement, which comes a day before what looks set to be an almost guaranteed Labour win in the election.

“The Sun endorsing the guy who was Director of Public Prosecutions during the phone hacking scandal so they don’t look irrelevant when he wins a landslide”, wrote one person, while another said it is a demonstration of the “very worst kind of turncoat”, one that “drags its followers into a war and then switches sides at the last minute when the war is lost”.

The Sun switched to back the winner as it always does, it is embarrassing how much you are pandering to a weather vane https://t.co/D4sxP61LOW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2024

