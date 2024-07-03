Fictional political correspondent Jonathan Pie has been lauded for his pre-election broadcast outside the Houses of Parliament, with Labour’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell calling it a “work of art”.

Brits will head to the polls on July 4th to elect a new government, with the Labour Party expected to romp home after 14 years of abject governance at the hands of the Tories.

Since 2010 when David Cameron was elected as part of a coalition government, the party has overseen austerity, Covid and, most disastrously of all, Brexit.

Speaking to The London Economic in 2020, Pie lambasted the party’s role in the Brexit process, saying it will take the country a long time to recover from it.

“It’s the worst possible Brexit we could have asked for. We’re having Brexit by people who would genuinely prefer if we just crashed out with no deal in place.”

“We are now just a small island, adrift, that no one gives a shit about. No one cares about Brexit other than us. I think it will take a long time to recover”.

Watch Pie’s pre-election ramble below:

