Lee Anderson’s misogynistic and degrading comments were neatly dispatched by Rebecca Reid on GB News after the pair clashed over MP’s second jobs.

Members of parliament could be prevented from hosting TV shows in a bid to restore trust in parliament, it has been revealed this week.

The newly formed Modernisation Committee has published a memorandum agreeing to look at tightening rules on second jobs, including media appearances on channels such as GB News.

Under the Conservatives, several serving MPs hosted TV shows, with Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson among them.

The now Reform MP for Ashfield continues to appear on GB News, as does his boss, Nigel Farage, who rakes in an astonishing £98,000 a month.

Committees are normally chaired by backbench MPs but this one is unusual in that it will be chaired by Lucy Powell, the leader of the House of Commons.

Reacting to the news, Reid showed some support for the proposals, which clearly irked Anderson.

The ensuing row watches like something out of the 1970s!

Well done Rebecca just 🎤 dropped the twat that is lee Anderson 👏 🙄 pic.twitter.com/UQMZaAs8te — Robert Walker (@coppercore146) September 12, 2024

GBNews’ Lee Anderson casually throwing around misogynistic and degrading comments? 😱

An example of what happens if you animate a tin of Spam.

Good job ex-lads mag editor Martin Daubney was there to show off his wonderful anchor and mediator skills once again. pic.twitter.com/JGnNok2cMp — Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) September 12, 2024

