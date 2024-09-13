Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson’s handbag was stolen while she attended a conference of senior police officers, the PA news agency understands.

Dame Diana gave a speech at the annual Police Superintendents’ Conference on Tuesday setting out how the Government was putting in motion plans to boost neighbourhood policing.

Warwickshire Police said it is investigating a report of the theft of a purse at a hotel on the B4115 in Kenilworth.

.@DianaJohnsonMP says the govt is committed to restoring neighbourhood policing through a “neighbourhood policing guarantee”. She announces funding to support @CollegeofPolice in the delivery of a specialist training programme for neighbourhood police officers #supersconference pic.twitter.com/gTJEmKZ3H8 — policesupers (@policesupers) September 10, 2024

A statement read: “The theft occurred some time between 11.00-13.15 on Tuesday. Inquiries are ongoing.

“A 56-year-old man, from Coventry, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the theft of his colleague’s handbag showed anyone could be targeted by criminals.

Asked about the incident, he told broadcasters: “Well, this is now subject to a live police inquiry, so there isn’t much that I can say, but it is a timely reminder that anyone could be subject to criminal activity.

“That’s why the Government has a safer streets mission.

“That’s why we’re working in this department, the Home Office, to do everything that we possibly can to prevent crime and to keep the public safe, and that mission will continue.”

