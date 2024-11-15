The S*n newspaper appear to be warming to the Labour administration after a man suspected of being a significant supplier of small boats to people smugglers operating across the English Channel was arrested.

The Turkish national was detained by police at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday, as part of an operation involving the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Dutch and Belgian partners.

He will be extradited to Belgium to face charges of human smuggling.

We were elected with a mandate to change our country and secure our borders.



We are delivering on that promise.https://t.co/1hiSzMZTEJ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 15, 2024

Authorities said the man, who has not been named, shipped supplies from Turkey, stored them in Germany, then transported them to northern France.

NCA director general for operations Rob Jones said the man is thought to be a “major supplier” of “highly dangerous” boats and engines to smugglers operating in Belgium and northern France.

More than 50 people have died trying to cross the English Channel in 2024.

Good news that a man suspected of being a significant supplier of small boat equipment has been arrested.



I want to thank @NCA_UK and their Dutch and Belgian counterparts for their work on this investigation.



Our approach to smashing criminal gangs is already having an impact. pic.twitter.com/54OkF7mIJY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 14, 2024

