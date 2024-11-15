Prince William was booed and heckled as he left a university campus on Thursday afternoon.

The royal had just finished a visit to Ulster University in Belfast when he faced a “less than warm reaction” as he made his way to a car.

Some could be heard shouting “free Palestine” to the Prince of Wales.

In a video shared on X of Prince William leaving the uni, Kurtis Reid of the Belfast Telegraph wrote: “A less than warm reaction to Prince William as he departs @UlsterUni in Belfast this afternoon.”

A less than warm reaction to Prince William as he departs @UlsterUni in Belfast this afternoon. @BelTel pic.twitter.com/jTJ2cLmUri — Kurtis Reid (@kurtisreid_) November 14, 2024

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Prince William was met with a similar reception as he arrived at the university for a tour of its state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio.

According to the publication, a small pro-Palestinian rally had gathered outside the university. Protestors were heard shouting “shame” and accused the Prince of Wales of “hiding” from them.

During his Belfast trip, William also visited the Ulster Screen Academy and homeless charity The Simon Community.

In February, the royal called for an end to the fighting in Gaza. In a statement, the prince said he was “deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East.”

He said there is a “desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza” and for hostages to be released, adding that “too many have been killed” in the violence.

