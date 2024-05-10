Hundreds of media personalities, activists, broadcasters and lawyers have put their names to an open letter in support of journalist Sangita Myska.

The LBC presenter hasn’t been on her usual radio slot on Saturday and Sunday afternoons since she conducted a hard-hitting interview with Avi Hyman calling out Israel’s actions in Gaza.

She is yet to comment on what has happened publicly, with a cryptic five-word post fuelling concerns over her ‘disappearance’.

Now, an open letter has been released expressing “deep concern at her sudden disappearance from LBC”, which was four weeks ago this weekend.

This letter – which has been written independently of Myska – goes on to say her absence has “shocked and upset her peers and thousands of listeners across the UK”.

Signatories of the letter include ITV News’ James Mates, musician Charlotte Church and MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana.

It reads: “Sangita’s journalistic record and professional integrity remains unimpeachable. Her approach is fair and balanced. She established a ‘rare rapport’ with her audience, author Tim Walker notes, at a time when public trust in the mainstream media is low. Our concern is recent events could undermine that trust further.”

“Diversity also matters. Sangita has used her platform to uplift underrepresented voices, mentor diverse talent, provide allyship to a wide range of communities, tell their stories, while challenging racist narratives and institutional bias with intelligence, wit, and lived experience. “

Read the letter in full below:

