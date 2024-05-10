A new ‘Munch Mapper’ tool has been launched which breaks down Britain’s favourite takeaway orders by constituency.

Despite a rise in nationalism in British politics, polling has found that Chinese has pipped Fish and Chips to the post as the nation’s favourite takeaway.

A whopping 26 per cent select the Asian cuisine as their top choice, followed by Fish and Chips in second place (21 per cent), Indian food in third (17 per cent) and pizza a favourite among a 16 per cent slice of the electorate.

Kebabs were skewered at 7 per cent and at 4 per cent, Chicken Shops came well down the pecking order.

Fascinatingly, in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where Boris Johnson’s replacement Steve Tuckwell MP launched a controversial campaign to open a Fish and Chips shop, the meal came in third place after Chinese and Pizza.

There are only two constituencies where something else, other than Indian, makes the top three. In Stratford and Bow, Chicken Shop beats Fish and Chips and Indian to third place and astonishingly, in Orkney and Shetland, ‘I don’t like takeaway’ tosses Pizza and Indian out the running.

People can use The Best for Britain Munch Mapper to see the results for their own constituency.

The tool can be found here.

