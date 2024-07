When the exit poll was announced, GB News appeared to broadcast the wrong figures on screen.

The exit poll suggested that Labour was on course for 410 seats, with the Conservative Party reduced to 131.

However, the statistics portrayed on the bottom of the screen on GB News had the Labour and Conservative figures the wrong way round, before they were swiftly removed.

What an utter mess GB News is tonight. Their published exit poll was completely wrong! Audio out of sync, output was all pixelated! Not long now guys!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5AFRBQfSBP — Tom Sykes (@TomSykesMedia) July 4, 2024

