The Sky News programme had a live countdown to the exit poll results during its coverage.

However when they were announced, forecasting the Labour Party to win a landslide 170-seat majority, only noises could be heard from the studio.

Shocked noises from the team, led by Kay Burley, continued for 10 seconds before she was heard jumping back in to analyse the results.

Words including “oh my God” and “woah” could also be heard from the team, which included political editor Beth Rigby, Sunday breakfast show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips, and data and economics editor Ed Conway.

SkyNews TV presenters were shocked when they saw the exit poll results pic.twitter.com/0geXsOqsRA — S p r i n t e r F a m i l y (@SprinterFamily) July 4, 2024

