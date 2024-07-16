GB News was forced to hastily cut to an ad break after political commentator Lee Jones dismantled Reform UK live on air.

Nigel Farage has jetted off to the US and is likely to miss the state opening of parliament after being elected as the MP for Clacton on July 4th.

Reform returned five MPs in the election with new parliamentary roles announced in a bid to “professionalise” the party.

MP Richard Tice moves from the role of chairman to become deputy leader replacing Ben Habib, while Lee Anderson MP will become the chief whip.

Businessman Zia Yusuf, who donated thousands to Reform over their General Election campaign, has been appointed chairman.

Yusuf, who earned an estimated £31 million from selling his luxury concierge app Velocity Black last year, was a vocal supporter of Reform’s immigration policy as well as being a party donor.

Discussing the matter on GB News, Lee Jones didn’t hold back in communicating his concerns about the structure of the party.

“Reform has to be a mass membership organisation where the leadership is accountable to the base.. If it’s just a company.. It’s not an accident.. The Brexit party was also a corporation”, he said.

“You talk about it being a mass movement, but it’s not a mass movement, you’re just subscribers to a company that is registering their support but not drawn in through mass democratic participation.”

At one point, the criticism got so severe that GB News, which regularly features party representatives, had to cut away to a commercial.

Watch the clip in full below:

