All-inclusive resorts in parts of Spain are introducing a ‘six-drink rule’ to crack down on excessive drinking.

Holidaymakers will now be limited to six alcoholic beverages per day, split between three for lunch and three for dinner.

The new rule is being introduced across popular resorts including Magaluf in Majorca, Playa de Palma in Majorca, El Arenal in Majorca and San Antonio in Ibiza.

The CEO of CW Real Estate Ibiza, Christian Wolf said: “Although binge drinking may be common practice in many countries, people in Spain like to take their time with drinking.”

He added that binge drinking isn’t widely accepted in Spain.

“Not just drinking to get drunk”

Wolf believes this is a positive step that will be beneficial for locals and tourists alike. He said: “It’s important to enjoy yourself, but drinking to excess can lead to public disturbances, property damage, and strained relationships with the locals.

“Time will tell if this rule will be effective, and if more establishments will enforce it or if it simply fizzles out.

“This way they are not just drinking to get drunk, but to enjoy their time with their friends and family and have longevity throughout the night.”

The regulations were initially brought in in 2020 but have been intensified in 2024 with additional measures such as late-night alcohol sales in shops – retailers selling alcohol are required to shut between 9.30pm and 8am.

Boat parties

The new additions to the regulations also give increased control over boat parties.

An ABTA spokesperson said: “ABTA will continue to engage with the Balearic Islands Government, ABTA Members and other parties, to encourage clear communication and exchange of information, in order to ensure holidaymakers travelling to hotels in the designated areas enjoy a positive customer experience.”

Failure to obey the rules can result in a hefty fine for tourists, as those found guilty of drinking in a way that ‘disrupts coexistence, involves crowds or deteriorates the tranquility of the environment’ can expect a fine ranging from €750 to €1,500 (£645 to £1,290).

Earlier this year there were reports that the normally popular tourist destination of Magaluf was ‘half-empty’, sparking concerns for restaurant and bar owners.

Images taken at the end of May showed rows of empty sunbeds on its beaches. Bar operators in Majorca also reported rows of empty tables in a usually busy night spot.

Protestors have been calling on the government to introduce ‘immediate measures’ throughout the year to tackle the housing emergency and overcrowding caused by tourists.

