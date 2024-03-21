Ed Balls and Quentin Letts were embroiled in a fierce clash on Good Morning Britain as the former Labour shadow chancellor was dubbed “Mr Cooper” by the right-wing journalist.

The pair were discussing Rishi Sunak’s record and the latest tussle with the House of Lords over the PM’s controversial Rwanda Bill when things got heated on the breakfast TV show.

Letts appeared to insinuate that Balls being married to a member of the shadow cabinet, Yvette Cooper, has an impact on his integrity as a TV host, which didn’t go down well with the ex-Labour man.

Balls accused Letts of playing “silly politics” and using “House of Commons devices” to avoid answering the question.

Letts fired back, saying journalists often talk about the wives of current politicians, including the prime minister Rishi Sunak.

But Balls responded: “The question for Rishi Sunak is, is inflation coming down? Is he managing the borders well? Are waiting times coming down? Is he managing the country well?

“If you want to have a go at his wife, you do that. But that seems to be small-minded and petty politics.”

Watch the clip in full below:

'Why don't you answer the question and stop playing silly politics?'



Ed Balls putting Quentin Letts back in his box after he calls Ed "Mr Cooper" on #GMB 💥 pic.twitter.com/QZkOHbg5Wx — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) March 21, 2024

