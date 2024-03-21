The Conservatives have dropped to under 20 per cent in the polls for the first time since Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership ended.

New polling by YouGov for The Times shows that Rishi Sunak’s party is on to win just 36 seats at the General Election, handing Labour a comfortable 398 majority in the House of Commons.

Just 19 per cent of voters plan on backing the PM at the election, despite Tory MPs rallying behind Sunak at last night’s 1922 Committee meeting.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, a former leadership contender, has insisted that the Tories are not divided during this morning’s media briefings, saying Sunak is “getting on with the programme of government”.

But the message doesn’t seem to be cutting through with the electorate.

The Conservatives have dipped to 19 per cent in the polls, with Labour on 44 per cent, while Reform UK is now on 15 per cent of the vote – just four points behind the Tories.

Nigel Farage has warned that the close gap between his party and the Tories proves: “This insurgency is far bigger than UKIP”.

