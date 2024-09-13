James O’Brien has had his fair share of challenging phone-ins over the years, but nothing could have prepared him for going toe-to-toe with Colin from Portsmouth in a heated, one-way slanging match.

The Exploding Heads comedians, who are currently touring the UK, phoned into O’Brien’s show to blast the LBC presenter for his stance on issues such as Brexit and ULEZ.

“James O’Brien?!?”, Colin lamented. “James ULEZ Brien more like”, the seething Hampshire man said.

"James O'Brien?!?"



"James ULEZ Brien more like! That's how much of an enemy you are to this country😡"



Colin from Portsmouth rings in to @LBC to give @mrjamesob a piece of his mind. pic.twitter.com/r2RTI841ab — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) September 13, 2024

In July, Exploding Heads duo Anthony Richardson and Mark Davision talked to The London Economic about some of their most talked-about sketches, including the time when Colin discovered Nigel Farage was an immigrant.

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: Watch: Hilarious Exploding Heads episode explains British voter paradox