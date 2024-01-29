Brexit-supporting media outlets are having a tough time trying to wrap their heads around visa restrictions in France which are forcing some Brits to sell up and leave the country.

GB News and the Daily Express are among those to decry rules that limit the number of days citizens of the United Kingdom are permitted to spend in Europe which were brought in following the split with the EU.

After the decision to leave was ratified, UK citizens became third-country nationals and lost previous freedom of movement rights that permitted stays in the bloc indefinitely.

Those remaining in the EU for more than 90 days over a period of 180 face expulsion and a ban not just from the country in which they were found but from the whole union.

GB News headline: "British expats dealt major blow as France refuses to change 'Brexit punishment' rules"



Honest headline: "France applies exactly the same immigration rules to people from the UK as those applicable to people from other non-EU countries". pic.twitter.com/7Xnf5sUeJS — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) January 26, 2024

It has left several publications up in arms about the so-called “Brexit punishment” rules, although several people have been quick to point out that the restrictions are precisely what Brits voted in favour of in 2016.

The Express bemoaned France’s “visa hell” and called the EU rules “crazy”.

As Nick Tryone pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), it leads one to wonder whether the newspaper is aware of what Brexit is.

I sometimes wonder if the Daily Express is aware of what Brexit is, even in the most basic conceptual sense. pic.twitter.com/sAC6WY8a4M — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) January 27, 2024

